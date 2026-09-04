Trump plans to break ground on Washington arch without final approval

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The Trump administration on Thursday announced plans to break ground on a 250-foot arch in Washington, despite legal challenges and the lack of final approval from a government planning authority.

The arch is part of Trump’s broader effort to leave his architectural mark on America’s capital city, with projects including a new White House ballroom, renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and redevelopment of a golf course in East Potomac Park.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on X that excavation work on the Great Triumphal Arch and Military Observation Deck would start “over the next two-week period.”

With a design evoking Paris’ Arc de Triomphe, the monument would rise near the Arlington National Cemetery, a military burial ground, which supporters say would honor the sacrifice of American veterans.

But opponents say the arch would destroy the cemetery’s carefully designed historic sight line between Lincoln Memorial and Arlington House. Although Congress approved building a memorial at the site more than 100 years ago, congressional Democrats say current congressional approval is legally required.

A lawsuit seeking to halt the project also argues that Trump needs congressional approval.

The case is pending before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who in an April hearing sharply questioned Trump’s authority to build the monument. The plaintiffs withdrew a request for a preliminary injunction after the government agreed to provide 14 days’ notice before starting construction.

The project also has yet to receive final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission, which is considering whether to grant an exception to the 130-foot building height limit that applies to most of Washington.

The Trump administration has argued the limit should not apply to the arch.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta in Carlsbad, California; editing by Edwina Gibbs.