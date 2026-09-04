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Economy added 162,000 jobs in August, beating expectations

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Economy added 162,000 jobs in August, beating expectations

People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

People line up outside Kentucky Career Center prior to its opening to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18, 2020. (REUTERS/Bryan Woolston)

Economy added 162,000 jobs in August, beating expectations

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The U.S. churned out 162,000 in August, blowing past expectations even as employers grappled with myriad headwinds weighing on hiring.

The rate held steady at 4.1 percent, a low level consistent with a healthy labor market, according to data released Friday.

Forecasters had expected gains of about 65,000 new jobs in August. Instead, hiring grew far more substantially, with restaurants and bars leading the way, the report said. Data for June and July were revised up by a combined 55,000 jobs, suggesting that the labor market has been stronger than previously thought.

The strong jobs numbers are likely to give the ammunition to hike when policymakers meet in mid-September. After Fed Chair Kevin Warsh expressed concerns about persistent inflation during a speech last week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, many investors were anticipating a rate hike.

“An upside surprise in payrolls will likely ramp up concerns about a rate hike, but that outcome is in the hands of next week’s inflation numbers,” Ellen Zentner, chief economic strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, said in an analyst’s note Friday. “If those come in cooler than expected, the Fed will likely feel comfortable discounting potentially inflationary signals coming out of the labor market.”

August’s job growth was spread across a variety of industries, fueling optimism that the labor market could be turning a corner. Restaurants and bars added 59,000 new jobs. employers added 16,000 jobs, driven by gains in subindustries that appear to be benefiting from tariffs.

The health care sector also continued to grow, albeit at a softer pace than in recent years when the sector buoyed the entire labor market. also grew, fueled by the boom in data centers for artificial intelligence.

Job gains of 42,000 also occurred in local government education, offsetting unexpected job losses in the sector in July. The information sector, which includes tech and media, lost 23,000 positions.

The share of Americans working or looking for work partially recovered in July, to 61.6 percent. That should assuage concerns that workers in their prime age are abandoning job searches, after the labor force participation rate fell to its lowest level since 2021 in July.

Wage growth decelerated, however. Average hourly earnings grew to $37.75 an hour in August, or 3.1 percent over the past year. Inflation data due next week could show prices once again growing faster than wages, which would mark another blow to consumers’ pocketbooks heading into the Nov. 3 midterm elections.

Lauren Kaori Gurley is the labor reporter for The Washington Post. She previously covered labor and tech for Vice for three years.

Tags: Manufacturing, jobs, Economy, construction, Labor Department, interest rates, restaurant, federal reserve, Unemployment
Tags: interest rates, Unemployment, Economy, federal reserve, Manufacturing, construction, restaurant, jobs, Labor Department

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