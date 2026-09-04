Washington Commanders must pay workers’ comp claim from injured former player, court says

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Key takeaways: Curtis Brooks injured on third day of 2023 preseason practices

Maryland Appellate Court ruled Brooks is covered employee

Commanders incorporated in Maryland with home games in Landover

Court cited 2012 ruling on Darnerien McCants for precedent

The Washington Commanders must pay the workers’ compensation claim of a former player who was injured just days into training camp in 2023, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled last week.

Curtis Brooks, who ruptured his left Achilles tendon on the third day of preseason practices in August 2023, is a “covered employee” in Maryland, even though he only practiced in Virginia, the court ruled Aug. 26.

The Commanders are incorporated in Maryland and play their home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, though they are expected to move to a new stadium in Washington, D.C., in several years. They practice in Ashburn, Virginia.

Brooks, a defensive tackle, has never played in an NFL game. He was drafted in the sixth round in 2022 and has been on the offseason roster or practice squad of three NFL teams and one team in the United Football League last year.

He signed a standard one-year contract on Aug. 3, 2023, obligating the Commanders to pay him for the year and to provide medical care in the event of injuries sustained in the course of his employment with the team.

But the team argued Brooks was only signed for a “tryout,” likely would have played only two preseason games in Maryland and was unlikely to make the 53-man roster at the start of the regular season. Because of that, they argued he wasn’t a “covered employee” in Maryland because his employment was not “consistent and predictable.”

The Maryland Workers’ Compensation Commission denied Brooks’ claim, but he won on appeal to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Brooks, now 28, argued that the purpose of his employment with the team was to play games, more of which would be in Maryland than any other state, and it was irrelevant that he only practiced for a few days in Virginia. The appellate court ruled his contract did not say anything about a tryout.

“(The team) invites us to engage in speculation regarding how many games Mr. Brooks would have played in Maryland to determine whether Mr. Brooks would have been covered,” Judge Stuart Berger wrote. “We decline to engage in such speculation.”

The Commanders and their insurance company appealed to the Maryland Supreme Court, which has not decided whether to hear the case. The Commanders’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Benjamin Boscolo, who represents Brooks through ChasenBoscolo in Greenbelt, said the athlete was paid and received medical care for the year the contract specified but argued he is entitled to long-term medical care for his Achilles, as well as pay for lost earnings.

“I’m gratified that the courts are treating all players the same and that the system doesn’t just work for superstars,” he told The Daily Record.

Berger cited a 2012 state Supreme Court opinion finding that former Commanders player Darnerien McCants was also a covered employee in Maryland, despite practice and many games occurring out of state. (Both the court and the team had different names at the time.)

“The purpose of a football player’s employment with a professional football team is to play in professional football games,” the state’s high court wrote.

“It is not, as (the team) seemingly contends, to practice. Football practice is a means to an end — better performance in football games — it is not an end unto itself. Put another way, professional football organizations do not sign ‘skilled football players’ so those players can lift weights and watch game film.”

Berger wrote the same principle applies to Brooks’ case, even though McCants was a much more established player who had been on the team for multiple years.

“As McCants instructs,” Berger wrote, “Mr. Brooks’s practice in Virginia was incidental to his employment for the Team, which was for the purpose of winning football games, more of which would have taken place in Maryland than anywhere else.”

This story has been updated with Boscolo’s statement.