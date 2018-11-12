Quantcast

Probation can be violated in prison, Md. appeals court rules

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer November 12, 2018

Convicts can be found to have violated the terms of their probation while still in prison, Maryland’s second-highest court has ruled in revoking the scheduled release of a man who made threatening phone calls from prison to his ex-girlfriend. In its reported 3-0 decision, the Court of Special Appeals said violation of probation does not mean ...

