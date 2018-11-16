Quantcast

CASEY O. JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 16, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Traffic stop In Johnson v. State, this Court considered whether the Circuit Court for Montgomery County erred in denying Casey Johnson’s motion to suppress evidence that police seized pursuant to a warrantless search of the trunk of her car during a traffic stop. 232 Md. App. 241, 243-44 ...

