Matthew J. Youssef and Alicia Stewart | Niles Barton

Matthew J. Youssef, Esq. and Alicia Stewart, Esq. have been promoted to partner with Niles, Barton & Wilmer LLP.

Youssef was promoted in the corporate department and advises companies on corporate governance and legal issues relating to equity compensation, employment agreements, commercial leases, intellectual property and trademark protection, and litigation that arises from commercial disputes. He represents community associations, restaurants, technology startups, and businesses engaged in government contracting in the mid-Atlantic region. He received his J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and is a graduate of the University of Scranton. Youssef has been recognized for this community engagement and civic leadership with his work with Boys Hope Girls Hope of Baltimore and other Baltimore educational institutions. He is a member of the 2019 class of the Greater Baltimore Committee Next Up Program and was previously a leader in the Business Volunteers Maryland GIVE Young Professionals Program for several years.

Stewart was promoted in the litigation department and her business litigation practice involves general commercial litigation, insurance defense and insurance coverage matters, insurance bad faith matters, landlord-tenant matters, and employment law matters within Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. She received her J.D. from the University of Baltimore School of Law and is a graduate of Clarion University of Pennsylvania. She is a member of the Maryland Defense Counsel and DRI Women in the Law and Insurance Law Committees, a bar association of defense attorneys. Stewart is an active member of The Junior League of Baltimore, an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. She also served as 208 co-chair for the CollegeBound Foundation Annual Lawyers’ Campaign.