Jamie Albertine | Mile One Automotive

MileOne Autogroup, one of the country’s largest full-service automotive groups with 40 dealerships in the mid-Atlantic region, named James “Jamie” Albertine as the company’s first vice president of strategic initiatives and corporate development. Albertine will work alongside CEO Steve Fader on the company’s executive team, assisting in fueling MileOne’s continued growth.

As vice president of strategic initiatives and corporate development, Albertine will work closely with senior management to identify, design and implement strategies that can further improve MileOne’s best-in-class operations across its 72-franchise dealership portfolio. Jamie will also play a key role in exploring potential acquisitions and partnerships that can complement MileOne’s suite of top tier operating assets.