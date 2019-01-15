Quantcast

UMBC, other defendants seek dismissal of lawsuit over sexual assault investigations

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer January 15, 2019

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County called a lawsuit alleging the school, police and prosecutors improperly handle sexual assault investigations “long on outrage and short on concrete facts” in a motion to dismiss filed Monday. The lawsuit, filed in September, contends that UMBC and law enforcement have a pattern of failing to properly investigate and prosecute ...

