Kristin Brooks | NKF Serving Md. and Delaware

Kristin Brooks joined the National Kidney Foundation Serving Maryland and Delaware as development director.

Bringing 10 years of nonprofit and event management experience, she will oversee donor engagement and fundraising across multiple channels including corporate partners, individual donors, grants and special events.

A member of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Brooks most recently served as director of fundraising events with the Pulmonary Hypertension Association. Previously, she was donor relations specialist with WellSpan Health, development manager with First Candle and events manager with Social Solutions.

She began her career in higher education, serving as area coordinator at Saint Joseph’s University and residential learning coordinator at Villanova University, where she earned the Mid-Level Professional Award from the Mid-Atlantic College & University Housing Officers after earning a bachelor’s degree in communications studies from The College of New Jersey.