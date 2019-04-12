Quantcast

Court of Special Appeals will give week’s notice of panel judges

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 12, 2019

Maryland’s second-highest court will soon begin announcing at least one week before oral arguments the names of the three judges who will hear a particular day's appeals, a break from the court's long-held practice of withholding the announcement of names until the morning of a hearing. The Court of Special Appeals’ advance listing will begin with its ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo