Sean Doordan | St. John Properties

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2019

doordan-sean-st-john-propertiesSt. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, has promoted Sean Doordan to senior vice president of leasing and acquisitions.

Doordan has worked for the company since 2005 and was formerly senior vice president, acquisitions.

In addition to overseeing company acquisitions, Doordan’s increased responsibilities will include the management of the leasing, space planning, interior design and marketing departments. This includes directing all broker and client relation activities and formulating advertising and public relations programs.

