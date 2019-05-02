Dr. Nishant Shah | Keswick

Keswick , a campus and community-based health care organization in Baltimore, announced Dr. Nishant Shah was named chief medical officer for Keswick Community Health and the medical director for adult day services.

Shah brings more than 13 years of experience in public health and family medicine to his new position. In addition to his role at Keswick, Shah currently serves as chief medical officer of Aperio Health Inc. and as an addiction medicine physician and consultant for Institutes for Behavior Resources, Inc. He has previously worked as a primary care doctor in several community-based settings, including a federally-qualified health center, a local public health department and a research and training center focused on influencing public policy.