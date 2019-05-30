Quantcast

Gary Kellner | The Children’s Guild

By: Daily Record Staff May 30, 2019

kellner-gry-the-childrens-guildThe Children’s Guild, a nonprofit organization serving children and families throughout Maryland, named Gary Kellner chief development officer.

Kellnr will oversee fundraising and the mission advancement department and National Children’s Guild Fund. Previously, Kellner consulted for The Children’s Guild.

Kellner brings 40 years of experience in politics, higher education administration, graduate-level teaching, public relations, institutional fundraising and event planning. He has led the fundraising efforts for capital campaigns for charitable and educational institutions.

