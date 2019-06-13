Pulse Poll: Most readers say Hogan should release additional funds to Baltimore orchestra

A majority of respondents to The Daily Record’s Pulse Poll think that Gov. Larry Hogan should release $3.2 million in grant funds to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. 68 percent said yes, while 32 percent said no.

The orchestra has received nearly $20 million in state aid over the last decade. A bill passed this year by the General Assembly provided an additional $3.2 million on top of the state funding the orchestra already receives.

Del. Nicholaus Kipke, the House Republican leader, and Del. Kathy Szeliga, House minority whip, have told Gov. Larry Hogan that providing additional state aid would be irresponsible in the short term.

Should Gov. Larry Hogan release $3.2 million granted by the General Assembly to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra?

34 responses

Professional orchestras are a dying breed with a minuscule and dwindling audience. Not every state or major city needs one. The money would be better held in reserve for other needs or reallocated to support community orchestras.

— Dennis Rice

Has the BSO ever needed support in the past? If no — then yes, of course. Time for the BSO to step up their marketing and business growth / retention plans like any other business!

— Gina Navarro

The arts are essential to a civilized society. Don’t turn Maryland into a second class location, we need to attract residents and industry.

— Adele Abrams

It’s an important asset of the State of Maryland.

— Deborah Diehl

I was raised on the Symphony! I want it around for my grandchildren!

— David Owens

The BSO is a treasure for the whole State, and a jewel for Baltimore. We need all the jewels we can keep.

— Elizabeth Kameen

Government should stop subsidizing this organization with taxpayers dollars until they can get their own house in order and manage their spending and generate more of their own revenue.

— Ruth Foy

I would support a Maryland Symphony Orchestra located outside of Baltimore City.

— Mel Herzberger

A first class Symphony contributes to the culture, status and mood of a community. Baltimore needs a boost in all three and can ill afford any dimunition in this highly regarded asset.

— Allan Gibber

— Unnecessary expenditure, in comparison to the expenditures needed for social programs to uplift maryland’s citizens. Help the middle class, tax-paying citizens, who basically qualify for limited, or no, state assistance.

AS Gardner

We need to keep our world-class orchestra!

— Stephen Buckingham

The orchestra is a treasure to the city of Baltimore and the State of Maryland and should be preserved for future generations.

— Brian Prechtl

The symphony is an important cultural institution for Baltimore and Maryland. Go ahead and investigate financial issues but don’t punish the public and the musicians for what may be poor financial management. Keep the symphony the world class orchestra that it is.

— Edward Houff

Clearly there is a substantial issue with management of BSO. Any funds from the state should be tied to proof that BSO has undertaken changes in management structure to ensure they are not dependent on state funds to survive

— Barbara Beelar

The arts are so very important for society and other societal things that cannot be quantified.

— Renee Battle-Brooks

Baltimore Symphony members should pay the annual cost of the service within their ticket price.

— Patrick Connor