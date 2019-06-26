Quantcast

Jury awards $1.75M in Baltimore County wrongful death case

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer June 26, 2019

A Baltimore County jury awarded $1.75 million to the family of a man who died in 2014 after a doctor failed to give him a CT scan when he went to the emergency room with chest pains. Thomas Rochfort, 65, died Aug. 26, 2014, following emergency surgery for an aortic dissection — a tear in the artery — ...

