Quantcast

Maryland Democrats want to move ahead on education plan

By: Associated Press August 20, 2019

Maryland Democrats are pledging to move forward with a commission's plan to improve the state's schools, after the state's Republican governor described it as "fiscally irresponsible."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo