Sally D. Adkins | The McCammon Group

Retired Maryland Court of Appeals Judge Sally D. Adkins has joined The McCammon Group, a provider of alternative dispute resolution services in the mid-Atlantic region.

Adkins recently retired after more than 20 years of distinguished judicial service. She served on three levels of the Maryland court system, most recently as a Judge of the Court of Appeals.

Prior to her ascension to the Court of Appeals, Adkins first served as an associate judge for the Circuit Court for Wicomico County and then as a judge of the Court of Special Appeals. She enjoyed a successful general law practice before her election to the bench. Throughout her legal career, Adkins participated in numerous statewide and local bar associations and committees, including as a past president of the Wicomico County Bar Association.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.