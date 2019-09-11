Sharna Brooks | Springwell Senior Living

Sharna Brooks was named chef manager for Springwell Senior Living’s assisted living and memory care communities, including the Sherwood and Beechtree Dining Rooms, the Terrace Bistro Café and the Memory Care Dining Program.

Brooks is a graduate of Baltimore International Culinary College, where she majored in baking and pastry arts. She was most recently the lead line chef at Artifact Coffee, where she created menu items from local and seasonal vendors and the event chef at Woodberry Kitchen. She has also held positions at Royal Sonesta Harbor Court, Maryland Live Casino, the Prime Rib at Maryland Live, the Baltimore Convention Center and The Cheesecake Factory.

