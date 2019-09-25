Suzi Padgett | Long & Foster

Suzi Padgett, vice president and branch manager of Long & Foster Real Estate’s Columbia office, was recognized for her leadership and community involvement with the 2019 Realtors Community Service Award from Maryland Realtors.

Padgett received the award at the annual Maryland Realtors Annual Conference & Expo Sept. 10-13 at the National Harbor’s Gaylord Hotel in Oxon Hill.

Many factors are considered when choosing the winner of this award. Maryland Realtors examines the applicant’s philanthropic activity, local board activity, state/national activity, as well as their business designations and contributions.

Throughout her 34-year real estate career, Padgett has given back to her community in many tireless and impressive ways. She currently serves as president of the Columbia Festival of the Arts’ Board of Trustees, vice chair for the Bright Minds Foundation and serves on the board of Winter Growth Inc.

