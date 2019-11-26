Quantcast

Chief Administrative Law Judge Thomas Dewberry to retire

By: Louis Krauss November 26, 2019

After nearly 18 years on the job, Maryland Chief Administrative Law Judge Thomas Dewberry has decided to retire effective Dec. 1. A Maryland native, Dewberry, 68, said he felt it was time to step down so he can spend time with his family and two granddaughters while he’s in good health. “I don’t want to use the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo