Justin S. Drummond | PF Growth Partners

PF Growth Partners LLC , a franchise division of Planet Fitness, promoted Justin S. Drummond to chief operating officer.

Drummond joined the company in February 2010 as general manager of Planet Fitness’ Catonsville club. As regional manager, he facilitated the opening of the 1,000th Planet Fitness club in Washington.

He has managed operations in the Maryland, District of Columbia and Florida markets, served as interim COO from March 2019 to December 2019, and was recognized as PF Growth Partners’ longest tenured employee.

As COO, Drummond will oversee operations for the entire company, which also owns and operates Planet Fitness clubs in Tennessee, Washington state and soon in California.

Drummond earned a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and an MBA in business management from Wagner College, where he also played NCAA Division I basketball. He currently serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.