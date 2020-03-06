Lisa Brusio Coster | Coster Communications

Lisa Brusio Coster, president of Coster Communications, was re-elected president of the Public Relations Society of America Maryland Chapter.

Coster has been a dedicated member of PRSA since 1995. She has held multiple leadership roles within the Maryland chapter over the years, including sitting on the PRSA Maryland board of directors since 2018, chairing the 2017 Maryland “Best In Maryland” annual awards program, and co-chairing the 2004 PRSA Maryland annual conference. She is the founder of Coster Communications, which she started in 1997.

