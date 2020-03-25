Vera Turner | MPT

Maryland Public Television (MPT) announced Vera Turner has been named managing director, membership, in the statewide public television network’s development division.

In this role, Turner is responsible for growing MPT’s membership base, creating a mid-level giving program, and overseeing the network’s sustaining membership and vehicle donation programs.

In her most recent role, Turner was project manager for seven years at The School Superintendents Association where she spearheaded national education initiatives. Earlier, she served as associate director and, later, director of individual giving at the Public Broadcasting Service for 13 years.

As an entrepreneur, producer, and host of her own cable show, Turner garnered 11 Telly Awards for outstanding local and regional cable TV programming.

Turner earned her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech, and holds a master’s degree in public management from the University of Maryland, College Park.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.