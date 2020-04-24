Rob Kunisch | Howard Bancorp

Rob Kunisch was promoted to president and chief operating officer of Howard Bancorp and Howard Bank effective immediately.

Kunisch, who is president of the bank, adds the COO title in recognition of his “outstanding leadership” since Howard Bank and First Mariner Bank completed their merger in March 2018.

Kunisch spent his entire banking career in Maryland, beginning in 1990 at Mercantile-Safe Deposit and Trust Company and, later, its acquirer, PNC Bank. In 2008, he joined Wilmington Trust FSB as the Director of Commercial Banking. He later was promoted to President of Wilmington Trust, FSB — Maryland and ran wealth management in Maryland, until it was acquired by M&T Bancorp in 2011. Kunisch served as a consultant to the 1st Mariner Bancorp board in 2012. In 2014, he put together a team of investors to raise $110 million that was used to take control of 1st Mariner Bank where he later became CEO. Four years later, he negotiated a deal to merge with Howard Bank in March 2018 which would position him as President and now Chief Operation Officer of the largest independently owned bank in Baltimore.

Kunisch has served in the past as Chairman of Saint Ignatius Loyola Academy and his past community involvement includes the Independent College Fund. He is currently a trustee at Stevenson University and Director of the Maryland Bankers Association. Kunisch was named one of the Maryland Daily Record’s 2020 Influential Marylanders.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.