Hogan rejects $577M settlement of HBCU lawsuit

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 7, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed a bill settling litigation over state funding for Maryland's historically black colleges and universities. Hogan vetoed the bill, which would have delivered $577 million in additional state funding over a decade to settle a years-old lawsuit with Maryland's four HBCUs, citing increased spending amidst the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. "The COVID-19 pandemic ...

