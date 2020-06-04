Brandi Jordan | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation , a Baltimore-based commercial real estate investment and management company, promoted Brandi Jordan to assistant community manager for Kenilworth at Hazelwood and Windridge Apartments. She has worked within the multifamily division of the company since 2018. In her new role, Jordan will assist with multiple leasing and property management functions for Kenilworth at Hazelwood and Windridge Apartments.

