Greg Bertenshaw | BioMarker Strategies

Rockville-based BioMarker Strategies LLC promoted Greg Bertenshaw, Ph.D., to the position of chief operating and science officer.

Bertenshaw, formerly vice president of research and development, will continue to report directly to Jerry Parrott, president and CEO.

Bertenshaw joined BioMarker Strategies as senior scientist in December 2011 and was promoted to director of research and development, in December 2012. Parrott joined BioMarker Strategies in October 2013 and promoted Bertenshaw to vice president of research and development, less than three months later.

Since the end of 2012, Dr. Bertenshaw has been responsible for development of the Company’s core technologies, the SnapPath® Cancer Diagnostics System and PathMAP® Functional Signaling Profiles. He has also been responsible for working with DLA Piper to protect the Company’s intellectual property on a global basis, including patents and trademarks.

Prior to joining Human Genome Sciences, Bertenshaw served as director of new technology with Correlogic Systems Inc., from 2006 to 2011 and with Clearant Inc., from 2002 to 2006 as a scientist and subsequently as director of science.

Dr. Bertenshaw holds a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology from Penn State University College of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science. in biochemistry from the University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom.

