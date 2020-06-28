Quantcast

Despite rumors, election-year retirement at the Supreme Court unlikely

By: Associated Press By Mark Sherman June 28, 2020

WASHINGTON — The last time a Supreme Court justice announced his retirement in a presidential election year, most of the current justices were too young to vote. It was 1968, and things didn't work out as planned. The nomination to replace Chief Justice Earl Warren failed in that turbulent year, and no justice has retired ...

