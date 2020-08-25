John T. Sly | Waranch & Brown

John T. Sly, an attorney with Baltimore-based medical malpractice and administrative defense firm Waranch & Brown, was given the 2020 Fred H. Sievert Award by DRI, the leading organization of civil defense attorneys and in-house counsel.

Sly has been recognized for his service on the executive board of the Maryland Defense Counsel and as its president in 2018 and 2019.

Sly will be honored at the virtual annual meeting in October. The award will be presented at the 2021 summit in the spring.

Sly is AV rated by Martindale Hubbell, the highest rating for attorneys. He has been rated by Chambers and Associates as “Outstanding” for his “methodical, detailed and forceful” approach. Mr. Sly has also been elected to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). In addition, Baltimore magazine and Maryland Super Lawyers magazine have identified Sly as a “Super Lawyer” in the field of medical malpractice defense for each year from 2009 through 2021. In 2020, Sly was elected to the Federation of Defense & Corporate Counsel.

