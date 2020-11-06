Quantcast

JAMES EDWARD JACKSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of evidence -- Theft, burglary and property destruction Following a three-day bench trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, appellant James Edward Jackson (“appellant”) was convicted of multiple offenses stemming from the theft of an automated teller machine (“ATM”) from a Capital One Bank located at 1309 Merritt Boulevard in Baltimore ...

