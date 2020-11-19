Dr. Michael Schultz | LifeBridge Health

Michael Schultz, M.D., one of Maryland’s marquee surgeons, has joined LifeBridge Health.

He is expected to join the health care organization in January.

Schultz comes to LifeBridge Health from the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center where he was the medical director of the Breast Care Center. He is a lifelong Marylander, leaving for several years for his pre-med studies at Princeton University before returning to attend the University of Maryland School of Medicine, followed by his residency at Sinai.

As part of LifeBridge Health’s breast care team, Schultz will join with Dr. Dona Hobart, who has been a driving force in raising LifeBridge Health’s profile in this area.

Schultz’s practice will be located in LifeBridge Health’s Quarry Lake offices and his surgeries will be done at LifeBridge Health hospitals.

