Pharmacist pleads guilty to paying for witness’ death

By: Associated Press December 18, 2020

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore pharmacy owner pleaded guilty to paying a hitman to kill a witness in a drug distribution case. Frankford Family Pharmacy owner David Robinson, 52, pleaded guilty to federal murder-for-hire charges Thursday, The Baltimore Sun reported. Robinson previously plead guilty to dispensing painkillers before attempting to pay someone to kill a witness in the case, ...

