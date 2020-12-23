Md. Super Lawyers | Shawe Rosenthal

Eleven attorneys from Baltimore-based employment and labor law firm Shawe Rosenthal LLP have been selected for inclusion on the 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers list. In addition, three other Shawe Rosenthal attorneys were named to the 2021 Maryland Rising Stars list.

Three Shawe Rosenthal attorneys were named 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers in the “Employment Litigation: Defense” practice area. They are:

Bruce S. Harrison , who handles complex class action litigation and defends employers in high-risk discrimination claims

Eric Hemmendinger, who represents management in employment law litigation, including class actions and jury trials, and in traditional labor law

, who represents management in employment law litigation, including class actions and jury trials, and in traditional labor law Elizabeth Torphy-Donzella, who defends employers in cases involving employment discrimination, harassment, contracts, and torts, and provides human resources counseling.

The “Employment & Labor” practice area of the 2021 Maryland Super Lawyers list features eight Shawe Rosenthal attorneys:

Darryl G. McCallum , who concentrates on employment law matters, including the defense of race, sex, and other discrimination suits;

Michael McGuire, who represents management before the NLRB, negotiating collective bargaining agreements and arbitrating labor and employment disputes;

Fiona W. Ong, who defends employers in the areas of employment discrimination, torts, and contracts, and provides advice and counsel to human resources;

Co-Managing Partner Stephen D. Shawe, who represents clients in labor and employment matters with a concentration in the retail and manufacturing industries;

Co-Managing Partner Gary L. Simpler, who is well-known for his experience working with employers in the healthcare and manufacturing sectors;

Mark J. Swerdlin, who has extensive experience defending employers in discrimination claims and representing management in labor matters;

Teresa D. Teare, who represents companies in employment-related litigation and counsels management on human resources issues; and

, who represents companies in employment-related litigation and counsels management on human resources issues; and Lindsey A. White, who draws upon her experience as an EEOC trial attorney in defending employers in employment discrimination, tort, contract, and wage and hour lawsuits, as well as providing human resources counseling and employee training.

Finally, three Shawe Rosenthal attorneys – Courtney B. Amelung, Paul D. Burgin and Alexander I. Castelli – were selected to the 2021 Maryland Rising Stars list in the “Employment & Labor” practice area.

Each of the three “Rising Stars” represents employers in a wide range of labor and employment matters in court and before federal and state agencies, including the National Labor Relations Board, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and the Department of Labor. The attorneys also prepare and revise employee handbooks, personnel policies, and employment agreements.

