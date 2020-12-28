Quantcast

Anne Arundel dining ban target of spirited court testimony

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter December 28, 2020

ANNAPOLIS — A temporary restraining order preventing Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman from closing indoor dining remains in effect as a judge prepares for a second day of testimony in the dispute between the county and restaurant owners. Anne Arundel Circuit Court Judge William Mulford rejected a motion from attorneys representing the county, who said ...

