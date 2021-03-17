Dr. Faheem Younus | UM UCH

Dr. Faheem Younus, MD, vice president of quality/chief quality officer, is a new member of the senior leadership team at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health.

He is an award-winning clinician and a certified physician executive (CPE) who leads UM UCH’s quality and safety programs. Younus has headed up the UM UCH infectious disease team for over 20 years.

He has provided the vision to develop and sustain patient safety and quality programs at both UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and UM Harford Memorial Hospital. He also provides strategic oversight for the patient experience program.

Younus is a change management expert and is respected for his ability to transform and align a multidisciplinary team behind a common goal. He has been repeatedly chosen by his peers to receive the “Top Doc” award given annually by Baltimore Magazine. He also received the Presidential Service Award from the Obama administration for his humanitarian services.

