Sarah Ortiz-Brown and Posie Thompson | Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding

Sarah Ortiz-Brown and Mary “Posie” Thompson were named to the board of directors of Chesapeake Therapeutic Riding.

Ortiz- Brown is the assistant director of the Meaningful Day Program at The Arc NCR and has more than 30 years of experience working in Human Services. She leads the overall operation of the Day Program at The Arc NCR, which focuses on building life skills that center on health, wellness, and personal independence by offering education and training paired with practical experiences within the community. She is a native New Yorker and a USMC veteran. She and her husband, Claudio, have lived in Harford County for 19 years. They have two daughters and twin 9 year-old grandchildren.

Thompson is a recently retired social worker who worked with people experiencing behavioral issues. She has direct experience in providing direct services and developing programs. She currently serves on the Suicide Prevention Work Group that focuses on community education to promote suicide prevention. A life-long Harford Countian, Thomspon shares a love of horses.

