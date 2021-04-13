Nathan Parsons | SCDAA

Sickle Cell Disease Association of America named Nathan Parsons as government relations manager.

Parsons brings experience in politics, policy and legislation.

Prior to joining the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, he served as a state lead for the Presidential Inaugural Committee and regional organizing director for President Joe Biden’s campaign. In his positions, he collaborated with leaders, organizations and officials, organized events and managed field organizers.

