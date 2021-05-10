Tom Falatko | Greenberg Gibbons

Tom Falatko joined Greenberg Gibbons as its senior vice president of acquisitions.

Falatko brings more than 20 years of acquisitions experience in the multi-tenant retail, office, multi-family, and hospitality sectors. Throughout his career he has acquired over 19 million square feet of real estate, primarily retail properties, totaling over $3.1 billion in transactions.

His previous roles include first vice president at CIM Group, serving as managing director at Somera Capital, managing director at Madison Marquette and acquisition director for Federal Realty.

