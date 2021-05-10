Tracey Pool | Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor

Tracey Pool was named general manager of the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor hotel.

Pool has worked within Hyatt Regency since the start of her career and brings 35 years of hospitality experience to her new role. Most recently, she served as general manager at Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor. Prior to that, Pool was the general manager at the Hyatt Regency Dulles and Hyatt Centric The Pike Long Beach. Pool has held positions in the rooms division for Hyatt Regency Denver, Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles, Hyatt Centric Arlington and Hyatt Regency Baltimore, where she was rooms director from 2005 to 2007. Her first position with Hyatt was as the PBX operator overseeing the telephone switch system at Hyatt Regency Bethesda.

Pool studied hospitality and psychology at Howard University. She serves as a board member with Maryland Hotel Lodging Association (MHLA) and Visit Baltimore and served as a board member with the Massachusetts Lodging Association. She is also a certified tutor with Literacy Volunteers & Advocates in Washington.

