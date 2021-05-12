Ken Mann | SC&H Capital

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff May 12, 2021

KMann_TDR Headshots for Press SubmissionsThe American Bankruptcy Institute (ABI) appointed Ken Mann as co-chair of its Financial Advisor and Investment Banking Committee.

Mann is a managing director at SC&H Capital, a leading investment banking and advisory firm, where he spearheads the Special Situations team in providing distressed M&A advisory to private company business owners and offering creative solutions for clients.

With more than 25 years of experience, Mann leads the team’s go-to-market strategy, lender and attorney interface, offer and purchase agreement negotiation and everything in between.

