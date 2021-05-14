Quantcast

Ashley Meyer | Baltimore County Executive’s Office

By: Daily Record Staff May 14, 2021

meyer-ashley-baltimore-countyAshley Meyer, grants coordinator for government reform and strategic initiatives in the office of the Baltimore County Executive, graduated from the Towson University Professional Leadership Program for Women, a professional development program dedicated to increasing the capacity for leadership and influence for women leaders in greater Baltimore.

Towson University honored the entire 2021 class at a ceremony held virtually April 28. This was the sixth cohort of the leadership program. Forty-five participants completed the leadership development program, a three-month learning and coaching program focused on improving leadership skills in women. The 2021 class reflects a cross-section of sectors and is diverse in profession, ethnicity and age.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo