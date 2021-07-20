Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jason Schwartzberg | MD Energy Advisors (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff July 20, 2021

Jason Schwartzberg, president and co-founder of MD Energy Advisors, was appointed to the Northwest Hospital Board of Directors for a three-year term. The 231-bed, community hospital, located in Randallstown in Baltimore County, is part of the LifeBridge Health system of health services providers. Headquartered in Baltimore, Energy Advisors is a customer-centric energy management, marketing, and efficiency ...

