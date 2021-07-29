Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff July 29, 2021

Demcy Grill, Tori Ochoa and Mateo Aron Ortiz were named interns with Dockshare, a Maryland-based startup that connects boaters with private dock owners who want to rent their docks while safely earning extra income. Grill is a Banneker/Key Scholar at the University of Maryland. She will spend much of her internship focused on social media and ...

