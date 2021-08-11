Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

LUIS SIMS v. STATE OF MARYLAND (access required)

By: Unreported Opinions August 11, 2021

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Uncharged offense In 1991, Luis Sims, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City of the first-degree murder of Israel McCloud, the attempted first-degree murder of Shirley Palmer, and two counts of using a handgun in a felony or crime of violence. He was sentenced ...

