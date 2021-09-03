Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Hogan names Getty chief judge of Md.’s top court (access required)

Governor also nominates Gould to Court of Appeals

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 3, 2021

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday appointed Joseph M. Getty to be chief judge of Maryland’s top court and the Maryland Judiciary’s chief administrator. Getty, already a judge on the Court of Appeals, will succeed Mary Ellen Barbera in the top post on Sept. 11. Barbera is set to retire Sept. 10, when she will reach the ...

