Chesapeake Search Partners promoted Jen Schneider to senior search consultant.

In her new role, she will lead the growth and day-to-day management of the sales and marketing side of the sales, marketing, engineering and operations (SEMO) practice. Schneider brings more than eight years of recruiting experience to CSP, first joining the firm as a search consultant where she has focused on supporting the development of the SMEO practice for the past five years.