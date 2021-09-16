Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Matt Taylor | St. John Properties (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2021

St. John Properties Inc. hired Matt Taylor as development manager. He is a professional engineer certified in the State of Maryland and previously worked at Richmond American Homes as a land development manager. Taylor is the newest member of the company’s in-house development team which is responsible overseeing the site design and permitting processes. He brings ...

