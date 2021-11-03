Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Meg Gammon | St. John Properties (access required)

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2021

St. John Properties Inc., a Baltimore-based full-service commercial real estate development and investment company, hired Meg Gammon as accounting assistant. She graduated from Towson University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and formerly worked for Executive House Management Services as an office manager. In her new position, Gammon will support the day-to-day activities of the company’s in-house ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo