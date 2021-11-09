Lisa Bari | Civitas Networks for Health

Civitas Networks for Health , a national collaborative of member organizations working to use health information exchange, health data and multi-stakeholder, cross-sector approaches to improve health, recently announced the selection of Lisa Bari as CEO, effective immediately.

The Civitas Board of Directors carefully chose Bari, who has been serving as the Interim CEO of the newly formed Civitas Networks for Health and was formerly the Interim CEO of the Strategic Health Information Exchange Collaborative (SHIEC). She led the formal affiliation work to bring SHIEC and the Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement (NRHI) together as one new organization.

Prior to her Interim CEO role at SHIEC, Bari was a civil servant working at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation. She led health IT and interoperability policy for the Comprehensive Primary Care Plus model and helped author the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access rule.

In the coming year, Bari will report to the Civitas Board of Directors, which is comprised of dedicated member executive leaders who bring regional insight and critical national perspectives on issues facing Civitas members and the communities they serve. The 10-person transition Board serving from 2021-2023 represents members from each of the former national networks, NRHI and SHIEC, and is committed to building a strong foundation for the organization and national network going forward.

Bari holds a Bachelor of Arts in cognitive science from the University of California, Berkeley, an MBA from Purdue University and an MPH with a concentration in health policy and public health leadership from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Bari, her husband, and their dog Sadie live in Baltimore. She is actively involved in community health care access and equity efforts and has served on the Board of Directors of HealthCare Access Maryland since 2020.