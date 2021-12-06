Gus Themelis | Baker Donelson

Constantine “Gus” Themelis, an experienced litigator with significant trial experience, has joined Baker Donelson’s Baltimore office as of counsel.

Themelis, who represents clients nationwide and has successfully tried dozens of jury trials and hundreds of bench trials, concentrates his practice in business and commercial litigation matters in various industries, including hospitality, maritime, insurance, and real estate. He represents a diverse array of clients in state and federal courts in his practice, which includes franchise disputes in the hospitality industry, insurance litigation, commercial real estate development, and matters involving breach of contract, fraud, and maritime. He is experienced in the fiduciary aspects of trust administration, including discretionary distributions, fiduciary tax issues, potential litigation, trust amendments, modifications, and terminations, and compliance/regulatory complexities.

In addition to his commercial and business litigation work, Themelis has experience in complex toxic tort litigation, products liability and medical malpractice. Prior to joining Baker Donelson, he litigated hundreds of toxic tort matters, including lead paint, carbon monoxide and other chemical exposures, and participated in multiple trials representing a material handling equipment manufacturer in a multi-state catastrophic injury product liability litigation.

A graduate of the University of Baltimore School of Law, Themelis is a member of The Defense Research Institute (DRI) and serves as a member at large on the Franchise & Distribution Law Committee of the Maryland State Bar Association.